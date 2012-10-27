Tim Tebow happy to have Mike Pouncey's support

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Miami center Mike Pouncey made headlines this week for suggesting the Dolphins might take shots at Jets linebacker Aaron Maybin on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. But Pouncey's most provocative comments were in support of former Florida Gators teammate Tim Tebow, saying the Jets should give the Wildcat quarterback a chance to show what he can do by playing him enough to gain some rhythm.

"Of course I appreciate the support from Pounce," Tebow said after Friday's practice. "We're great friends. I've always enjoyed playing with Pounce and his confidence in me, so it definitely means a lot."

Tebow declined to say if he agrees with Pouncey about his limited role, and he also said he hasn't followed the Maybin-Pouncey dispute. But Tebow said Maybin is up against a master.

"Pouncey is a funny trash- talker," Tebow said. "In college, you'd hear him on the field, and I'd start laughing so hard. It was hilarious stuff."

Tebow said trash talk isn't part of his repertoire. "I'll throw in a 'God bless you' after a hard hit maybe," he said. "But I don't talk too much trash.''

Rex: Po'uha likely to playNose tackle Sione Po'uha (lower back), who missed the past three games, was listed as questionable and practiced on a limited basis. "If Sione is not just able to protect [himself] but be effective, I feel good about that," Jets coach Rex Ryan said. "I think Sione will play."

Running back Joe McKnight (ankle), who played last week, is questionable but expects to play despite not practicing.

LB Bart Scott (toe) is doubtful, did not practice and is in jeopardy of ending his consecutive-games streak at 119. Also doubtful are defensive tackle Kenrick Ellis (knee) and running back Bilal Powell (shoulder).

Patriots LB Brandon Spikes was not fined by the NFL for his near helmet-to-helmet hit on Jets RB Shonn Greene. Jets S LaRon Landry and Maybin were not fined for comments about Dolphins RB Reggie Bush.