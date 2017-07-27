Tom Brady owns the Jets? So said Google on Thursday

It’s bad enough that, in the football sense of the word, Tom Brady has “owned” the Jets. In 30 games against them, he has a 23-7 record with a 62.1 completion percentage, 44 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

On Thursday afternoon, however, an erroneous Google result for the phrase “New York Jets owner” — and various combinations of “Jets” and “owner” — started to spread on social media suggesting that Brady owned the team in the financial sense as well.

It is unknown how Brady came to fake-own the team. A Google spokesperson told Newsday the company didn’t have an on-the-record comment related to the incident.

The issue was resolved Thursday afternoon, and the result now correctly shows Jets owner Woody Johnson.

Barring an unforeseen turn of fortune for the Jets this year, at least when the two teams line up head-to-head, Brady’s case for ownership is a strong one.

With Casey Musarra