Jets preparing to start Trevor Siemian against Commanders

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets are preparing to do something they haven’t done in nearly 35 years: start four different quarterbacks in a season.

Zach Wilson remains in the concussion protocol. Robert Saleh said he’s “not closing the door” on Wilson playing Sunday, but offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett mentioned several times on Thursday that he’s getting Trevor Siemian ready to face the Commanders.

If it’s Siemian, he will join Aaron Rodgers, Wilson and Tim Boyle as quarterbacks who started for the Jets this season. The last time they did that was 1989 when Ken O’Brien, Tony Eason, Pat Ryan and Kyle Mackey started games for the Jets, who went 4-12.

“It’s hard because you’re always looking for consistency,” Hackett said. “That’s the name of this game. As much consistency as you can find from anywhere on the field, the better you’re going to be. The more you’re going to be able to progress because you always want to continually get better as the season moves on to enter into the playoffs.

“That’s something that we haven’t found this year. We got to lock in and look at all the different ways that we can create that moving forward.”

The Jets (5-9) have not handled adversity well and certainly didn’t have a good plan at backup quarterback. The Jets also have been unable to overcome all the health issues on the offensive line.

They put everything into Rodgers leading them and thought he could mask some of their issues even when the line was at full strength. After Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon in Week 1, the Jets have been scrambling and their quarterbacks have been running for their lives.

Other teams have been able to survive and thrive after losing their starting quarterback.

Gardner Minshew, who the Jets had a chance to sign, is 6-4 since replacing Anthony Richardson. Cleveland and Minnesota are on their fourth starting quarterbacks. Ex-Jet backup Joe Flacco is now leading the 9-5 Browns.

Cleveland, Indianapolis and Minnesota are all currently in the playoffs. The Jets have been officially eliminated from postseason contention for the 13th straight year.

Their offense has been terrible - they’ve scored just 13 touchdowns. The Jets were shut out 30-0 last week in Miami. These are reasons that Hackett, Saleh and even general manager Joe Douglas have come under fire.

Rodgers gave all three men strong endorsements during this week’s appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” It would seem they’re all relatively safe, depending on how the final three games play out.

The Jets’ offense has a chance to get right against the Commanders. They are the NFL’s worst defense and have allowed 35.6 points during their current five-game losing streak. If the Jets struggle again, it will be a terrible look for Hackett, his play designs and play-calling.

But Hackett believes in the system. He cited his time with Buffalo, Jacksonville and Green Bay that he described as “so positive.”

“We just got here this year,” Hackett said “We’ve had an unbelievable amount of changes, so there’s reasons why everything happened. As long as we’re able to identify those and got the pieces in the right places it’ll be very good.”

The Jets signed Siemian, 31, two weeks after Rodgers got hurt. Siemian has started 30 games for the Broncos, Jets, Bears and Saints. His last win as a starter was in 2017.

“Yeah, super grateful, at this point in my career especially,” Siemian said about possibly starting. “Any chance I get to play is awesome. So if it happens, I’ll be ready.

Siemian has come in relief in two games this season, including last week in Miami. He’s 19-of-39 passing with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Hackett believes Siemian will be better with a full week of first-team reps.

“It’s not too big for him,” Hackett said. “He prepares really well. For the situation, for the lack of practice I think he’s done a pretty good job of running the huddle. It’ll be good for him to have the reps that he’s had up to this point this week to have a full week to be able to go out there and execute.”