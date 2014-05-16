Will Tajh Boyd only play QB? 'We'll see,' says Rex

Tajh Boyd couldn't help but laugh.

After spending Friday morning taking the majority of the quarterback reps on Day 1 of rookie minicamp, the former Clemson quarterback was asked for his thoughts on the Jets being open to playing him somewhere other than QB.

Boyd, who was slightly caught off guard, asked the reporter to repeat the question.

“I couldn’t see myself playing another position,” the sixth-round pick said with a smile. “I really can’t see that happening.

“But if it happens,” he said, before struggling to find the right words. “I guess I’m going to make the most out of it. But I really can’t see that happening.”

Just 20 minutes earlier, however, his head coach had left open the possibility of using him elsewhere on the field.

“We’ll see,” Ryan said, when asked if the coaches plan to use Boyd “100 percent” at quarterback or have him do some “change of pace stuff.” “Right now, it’s 100 percent quarterback. But we’ll see as it gets going. Certainly, he’s got the running skills and all that type of stuff that we saw in college that you might consider doing different things with him. But right now, it’s 100 percent quarterback.”

For now, though, Boyd is just focused on trying to learn as much as he can, as quickly as he can.

“I just want to show these guys that I can learn on the run,” he said. “…I’m a prideful guy, I’m passionate about what I do. And that I just want to improve every day.”

Boyd said he was pleasantly surprised to see that his biggest competition – Geno Smith, Michael Vick and current third-stringer Matt Simms – have also been his biggest help. Asked if he’s gotten a chance to talk to the incumbent Smith, Boyd smiled and said “Oh, for sure.

“The thing about it is, I honestly thought the relationship wouldn’t be what it was because these guys, they’ve been very helpful. Mike, Geno, Matt Simms. You get to a particular team and you’ve got all of these guys competing, we have a certain perception or what you think is going to happen. But when I got here it was totally different. Those guys were pretty excited that I was in the room, they were helpful. Any questions I needed answered, they answered them for me. It’s been good working with those guys.”

Boyd, who signed his rookie deal Thursday night, is the ACC leader in total touchdowns (133). He also became the first QB in ACC history with 30-plus TD passes in three seasons.