Jets' Zach Wilson will be mentored by his idol and all-time great Aaron Rodgers

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Zach Wilson grew up idolizing and patterning his game after Aaron Rodgers. Now Wilson will get the opportunity to watch and learn from an all-time great.

“I feel like this is going to be a great thing for Zach,” Jets general manager Joe Douglas said on Tuesday.

This wasn’t the Jets’ plan initially. They drafted Wilson second overall in 2021, believing he would be their franchise quarterback. His struggles last season — he threw six touchdown passes and seven picks and was benched twice — led to the Jets scrapping that plan and doing everything they could to acquire Rodgers when he became available.

Douglas is confident Wilson will benefit from all the time he gets to spend with and talk to Rodgers.

“Zach’s ceiling is unlimited. No one works harder, no one loves [foot]ball more than Zach Wilson,” Douglas said. “Him having the opportunity to shadow and be with a first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback every day, every hour he’s in the building, that’s a great opportunity and a great experience.”

Optimistic on Quinnen

Douglas said he’s “optimistic and hopeful” that a contract extension for Quinnen Williams will be done soon.

Williams responded by tweeting “Optimistic” with a meme of himself sipping tea.

The All-Pro defensive tackle is not participating in the Jets’ voluntary offseason workouts. Williams is under contract for $9.59 million in the 2023 season. Douglas said he’s had “a lot of positive” discussions with Williams’ agent Nicole Lynn.

“I’m optimistic,” Douglas said, “and I feel like we’re trending in a good place.”

Davis’ future

Veteran receiver Corey Davis’ future as a Jet remains cloudy. His $10.5 million salary for 2023 is not guaranteed. The Jets would like to keep Davis — Douglas referred to him as “a great teammate” and “great professional — but they could ask him to rework his contract.

“We all know that there’s a business aspect to football,” Douglas said. “Corey’s a valued member of this team and this franchise.”