At last, Zach Wilson is showing he can be an NFL quarterback

Zach Wilson felt the pocket collapsing, so he stepped up and pitched it forward to Breece Hall for a first-down gain. It was a relatively simple play Sunday, but one Wilson probably would not have made last year.

Wilson has improved, and that Patrick Mahomes-esque shovel pass is just a small yet significant example.

Lost in all the hype of Aaron Rodgers’ possible improbable return and the Jets’ statement win over the Eagles to get to 3-3 at their bye is how Wilson is growing into an NFL quarterback.

That’s a significant development for the Jets. Wilson looked like a quarterback the Jets couldn’t win with last year to one who could get them in the playoffs if the stingy defense holds up and he keeps making strides.

“I think Zach’s a different guy, period,” Robert Saleh said. “Credit to him. I don’t think you can shake him. He’s been through so much. He’s seen the worst of the worst. There’s nothing that will get him off this train that he’s on right now. Is he where he wants to be? No. Is he going where he knows he can go? I think so.”

The Jets drafted Wilson second overall in 2021, but he didn’t display the skills or maturity to be a franchise quarterback. Wilson was benched twice last year and lost his starting job. The Jets told him they were acquiring a veteran and they wanted Wilson to learn from him.

Getting Rodgers was the best thing for the franchise and for Wilson.

Wilson grew up idolizing Rodgers and has tried to learn everything possible from the four-time MVP. It’s clear Wilson has picked up some things from spending time with Rodgers, seeing how he leads, the way he goes through his footwork and processes everything.

Wilson said it’s been “tremendous” for him. Rodgers said he doesn’t “deserve a ton of credit,” but he's had a big impact on Wilson.

“It’s been his own work ethic and his desire to improve in all areas of his life,” Rodgers said on “The Pat McAfee Show” this week. “It doesn’t hurt to have kind of an example of an older guy who’s had some success, seeing how I go about my business. I’m sure there’s been some stuff that’s rubbed off on him. But he deserves a lot of credit for the way he’s handled himself, for his maturity, for his focus on the fundamentals getting better. I’m very, very proud of Zach."

Wilson’s numbers won’t get him in the Jets’ Ring of Honor, but his pocket presence, awareness, footwork and decision-making have taken big jumps.

He has completed 67.3% of his passes and thrown two touchdowns and one interception over the last three games. It’s the highest completion percentage of any three-game stretch of Wilson’s career and the third-most yardage (630).

Consider this: Wilson had a higher passer rating than Josh Allen, Mahomes and Jalen Hurts when he faced them this season. The Jets’ defense was dominant, but Wilson held his own against three strong defenses and helped his team win two of them.

“You see the improvements that he’s having week to week and it’s coincided with the team doing very well as well,” receiver Allen Lazard said.

There are things to clean up. The Jets are 1-for-9 in the red zone the last two games. It’s not all on Wilson, but he’s missed some throws and didn’t get entirely through his progressions to find open receivers.

“It just comes down to eliminating the negative plays,” Wilson said. “I feel like we are hitting the red zone and putting ourselves too far back behind the sticks to have a shot at it and that starts with me, the communication, getting everybody on the same page and everybody kind of taking a deep breath and just doing our assignments.”

Holding himself more accountable and being a better leader are definite areas of growth for Wilson.

“He’s making incremental steps,” Saleh said. “I know everyone wants it to be leaps, but he’s getting better and he’s taking care of the football. You’re not seeing the things that we saw a year ago. As he continues to get better this team will also get better.”

If Wilson helps the Jets reach the playoffs, that would be some comeback story.