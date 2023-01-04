Robert Saleh on Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'We're not wavering. We believe in the young man.'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Robert Saleh said the Jets will not give up on Zach Wilson and will exhaust all possibilities to transform him into the quarterback they need him to be.

“We’re going to grind with him and through hell or high water we’re going to figure out how to get him to where we know he can be,” Saleh said before practice Wednesday.“

Wilson’s future as a Jet has been a major topic after what’s been an ugly second NFL season. He has been benched twice and likely will be a healthy scratch for the fifth time when the Jets play their season finale in Miami on Sunday.

The Jets are expected to bring in a veteran quarterback who can help lead them to the playoffs. Wilson, who counts for $9.6 million on the cap next year with an $11.1 cap hit if he’s cut, could return and be in a quarterback competition.

Saleh believes Wilson will benefit from taking a mental break this offseason before he starts working on his physical game again. Saleh suggested Wilson go sit on a beach, read a book and clear his mind.

“Get away from this game. Just reset,” Saleh said. “The greatest gift you can give yourself as a human is to figure out what’s important to you. What do you value and how can you stick to those values day in and day out.

“The greatest gift you can give yourself is to discover yourself. I think Zach needs to get away, read a book and figure it out.”

Whenever Wilson is ready to get back to football, Saleh said the Jets are committed to fixing everything - from his fundamentals to their relationship with him.

“We’re not wavering. We believe in the young man,” Saleh said. “We want to make sure we reconnect with Zach and regain his confidence; regain his confidence in himself, in us, in us in him – just all of us.

“Just to make sure that he is back on track, get his footwork down right, get his mechanics right, get his mind right. It’s not a talent thing for Zach. We’re going to work our tails off to help him and we’re committed.”

The Jets (7-9) were officially eliminated from playoff contention last week after their fifth consecutive loss. Quarterback play was a big reason for their late-season swoon.

The plan remains for Mike White to start and Joe Flacco to be the backup in Miami. An argument can be made to start Wilson and give him a chance to build confidence. It seemed shot the last time Wilson played, which is one of the reasons the Jets don’t want to throw him back out there.

If Wilson struggles against a team still in the playoff hunt it may do more damage than good.

Wilson was removed in the third quarter of the Jets’ Week 16 loss to Jacksonville and replaced by practice-squad quarterback Chris Streveler.

After the game, Wilson said he was trying to find “rhythm and flow and confidence … I haven’t been able to find that for myself.”

The Jets drafted Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick last year. They may end up regretting that decision, but Saleh has been steadfast in his belief that Wilson can be fixed and molded into a franchise QB.

Saleh continues to mention that Wilson is only in his second season and players usually start ascending in Year 3. He said quarterbacks “hit” at all different times.

Wilson has shown he can do things off-script, but he struggles with more structure. The Jets want Wilson to work on his lower body, his footwork and become a quarterback who can play in the pocket.

“A quarterback has got to be able to sit in the pocket and he’s got to be able to deliver the football,” Saleh said. “That’s league wide. Period. That’s third down. That’s two-minute (offense). He’s got all the cool stuff, we know that. But it’s so important for us to be able to develop the pocket, the third-down, the two-minute aspect of his game.

“These guys take time and we’re going to give him that time.”