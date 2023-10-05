Jets rookie Joe Tippmann proving effective as starting right guard

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Rookie Joe Tippmann was drafted to be the Jets center of the near future, but he’s turned into a very effective right guard for now.

Tippmann joined the starting offensive line when the Jets shook things up two games ago. He’s played 122 snaps, has been flagged for one penalty and has not allowed a sack.

“He’s done a very good job,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “It’s a position that he hasn’t played. I think for him to step in there and be able to contribute and do it at a high level has been great.”

The offensive line has played much better since undergoing a facelift when left tackle Duane Brown was placed on injured reserve. Only center Connor McGovern and left guard Laken Tomlinson remain in their normal positions.

Mekhi Becton moved from right tackle to left tackle. Alijah Vera-Tucker slid from right guard to right tackle. Tippmann, a second-round pick, got his opportunity and he has been impressing.

“Anytime you can get a rookie that can offer you some starting snaps is fantastic,” Hackett said. “I’m excited to see him continue to develop at that position.”

Where’s Will?

The Jets’ first-round pick, edge rusher Will McDonald, hasn’t gotten much of an opportunity to play yet. He’s played 36 defensive snaps in three games. McDonald was inactive Week 2.

Coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said there hasn’t been “a ton of ops” for McDonald because of the depth on the defensive line and he’s still learning the system. Ulbrich said McDonald is improving in practice, though

“He’s a guy that he flashes the same stuff that you all saw in the preseason,” Ulbrich said. “He does freakish stuff out here in practice every single day. He’s starting to get more comfortable, he’s starting to play faster, he’s starting to really understand the role he has on our defense. With that, every game he’s going to get a little bit more burn. I’m excited to see him out there.”

Reed iffy

Starting cornerback D.J. Reed (concussion) didn’t practice for the second straight day. Robert Saleh said he was “optimistic” Reed would be cleared to play, but it’s not a certainty.