QB Zach Wilson says 'it's a special opportunity' to lead the Jets again

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Zach Wilson feels badly for his friend Aaron Rodgers and wishes he never got hurt. But it’s opened a door for Wilson to show how much he’s improved since last season and to try and build on what Rodgers started.

Everyone in the Jets’ locker room expressed gratitude to Rodgers for all he did to get the Jets ready for what he believed would be a long and rewarding season. Few are more grateful than Wilson for how much Rodgers helped him.

This was supposed to be a year for Wilson to watch, learn and reset. Instead, he will lead the offense Sunday in Dallas. Robert Saleh has been adamant in saying the Jets are Wilson’s team now.

“It’s a special opportunity,” Wilson said after practice Thursday. “I’m excited to be a part of this team. These guys are very special.

“It’s good to know [Saleh’s] got a lot of trust for me. As a quarterback when you’re stepping in and you feel the belief of the guys around you it makes you want to go out there and do everything you can for them.”

Wilson has to step up or the Jets could look outside the building for a replacement. They feel they have a championship-caliber defense. Wilson and the offense need to be better to avoid repeating last season.

He had a difficult 2022. Wilson was benched twice and lost his starting job. Wilson’s struggles contributed to the Jets missing the playoffs and were the reason they traded for Rodgers.

That move ended up helping Wilson, too.

Rodgers helped mentor Wilson on what it takes to be a successful quarterback in the NFL. Wilson said he rediscovered his “love for football” after a tumultuous year.

“The stresses of things sometimes can make you not love it,” Wilson said.

He came back this season with a different appreciation for football and a totally different attitude and has regained his teammates’ trust.

“I don’t think I need to think of it like that,” Wilson said. “I think how I can go out there and play football will earn that trust back from those guys. I would say I have a very good relationship with everybody in this locker room. We joke around, we eat lunch together, we go out for O-Line/QB dinners.

“I would always feel like the guys in this locker room have my back just like I got their back no matter what.”

Second-year receiver Garrett Wilson said he sees a definite change in Zach Wilson in how he operates on the field and in practice and can’t help but notice Rodgers’ influence.

“Spending some time with Aaron, he has a new way of seeing the game,” Garrett Wilson said. “He’s able to simplify it and take matchups. He’s going about everything the right way. Now for his opportunity to come, he’s so ready. I know we all can’t wait to see on Sunday what he does with the starting job.”

Zach Wilson threw six touchdown passes and seven interceptions last season. It wasn’t a good performance, but the Jets are focused on what Wilson’s done from OTAs and up until now.

The Jets have a mostly new offensive coaching staff and new skill players. Wilson has embraced the change and they have embraced him.

“I wasn’t here so I have no clue,” new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “I just know the Zach that I’ve been lucky enough to work with and he’s been incredible … I think everybody can say they’ve seen him grow."

Wilson has received praise for his play and composure Monday night in helping the Jets come back from 10 down in the second half to beat the Bills in overtime.

He replaced Rodgers, who got injured on the game’s fourth snap, and threw one touchdown and one interception. Hackett and some of the Jets encouraged him on the field and in the locker room at halftime and Wilson came through.

Now, the Jets are his team again. More than ever, Wilson doesn’t want to let his teammates down.

“I just got to go out there and do what I got to do, help this team as much as I can,” Wilson said. “We’ve got a lot of playmakers. I’m excited to be out there with those guys. I’m excited about the group that we have. Everyone’s really optimistic. My job is to let those guys go make plays.”