Zach Wilson to start for Jets vs. Jaguars on Thursday night

Zach Wilson will get a second straight start when the Jets face the Jaguars on Thursday.

Mike White, who has fractured ribs, will not be cleared to play so it will be Wilson leading the Jets’ offense again, Robert Saleh said.

This was the expected outcome after Saleh said Monday that there were “a lot of hurdles” for White to get through before being cleared. Wilson took all the first-team reps in practice on Monday.

The Jets (7-7) are in a must-win situation. They have lost their last three games and are in ninth place in the AFC. The top seven teams make it.

The Jaguars (6-8) have won three of their last four and are one game behind the Jets -- as well as one game behind the Titans for first place in the AFC South. Trevor Lawrence, who was taken first overall last year, one pick ahead of Wilson, has played well in his second season. Lawrence has thrown 24 touchdown passes and just seven interceptions under his new coach Doug Pederson.

Wilson completed 18 of 35 passes for 315 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday’s loss to the Lions. It was Wilson’s first start after spending the prior three weeks working with the scout team during the week and being inactive on gameday.

Although the Jets promoted Wilson to backup quarterback last week, White likely would have remained the starter had he not been injured against Buffalo two games ago.

White got drilled several times, but it was a shot by linebacker Matt Milano that sent him to the locker room for X-rays. White returned to the game, but further testing showed the ribs fracture. White has been seeking outside doctors to clear him. The Jets doctors won’t.