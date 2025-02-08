SportsFootballSuper Bowl

LIer wins tickets to Super Bowl LIX

Bay Shore resident Orquidia Baez is headed to Super Bowl LIX, after she won an Applebee's national sweepstakes for two tickets and all expenses paid trip to Super Bowl weekend in Louisiana.  Credit: Gary Licker

