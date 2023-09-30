France captain Dupont cleared to return at Rugby World Cup under medical supervision

PARIS — France captain Antoine Dupont has been cleared to train at the Rugby World Cup after surgery on his facial fracture, the French Rugby Federation said on Saturday.

Dupont suffered a broken jaw in an illegal head-on-head tackle against Namibia on Sept. 21 and had surgery the next day. The standout scrumhalf's progress has been far quicker than initially feared, and World Rugby said during the week he can wear a protective mask.

“Antoine has been cleared to resume progressive physical activity,” the FFR said. “This activity will take place under the supervision of the France team’s medical staff.”

Widely considered rugby’s best player, Dupont isn't expected to play against Italy in France's last Pool A game next Friday but could be in line to play in the quarterfinals in two weeks.