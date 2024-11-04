Rugby duo Joshua Brennan and Régis Montagne ruled out of France's match against Japan

PARIS — Lock Joshua Brennan and prop Régis Montagne have been ruled out of France's match against Japan this week because of injury, the national rugby federation said on Monday.

The two players have been replaced in coach Fabien Galthié's 42-man group by Killian Tixeront and Uini Atonio.

France is also playing against New Zealand and Argentina this month.

Aged 22, Brennan was among eight uncapped players picked by Galthié to prepare for the three matches. The Toulouse lock, son of Ireland international Trevor Brennan, previously played for the U20 France team and captained all the youth selections.

Atonio was initially left out for Saturday's match against Japan in order to be fully ready for the game with New Zealand.