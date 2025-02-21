Galthié axes Penaud and Jalibert from France team to face Italy in Six Nations

PARIS — Backs Damian Penaud and Matthieu Jalibert were axed from France's team to play Italy on Sunday in the Six Nations, paying the price for poor performances against England.

The decision by coach Fabien Galthié on Friday came after Les Tricolores made sloppy handling errors and missed tackles in a 26-25 loss at Twickenham two weeks ago. France dominated lengthy passages of play but failed to put away an England side which won with a converted try at the death.

It is another blow for Jalibert, who was recalled to the side by Galthié after walking out on the the squad in mid-November because he wasn’t picked for a match against New Zealand.

But Jalibert's tackling against England was poor and that was also the case for Penaud, who has 37 international tries in 54 tests, and needs just one more try to equal France record-holder Serge Blanco.

With Romain Ntamatck still suspended following his reckless red card in the 43-0 hammering of Wales three weeks ago, fullback Thomas Ramos was moved to flyhalf alongside captain and scrumhalf Antoine Dupont.

Penaud was the pre-tournament favorite to be the leading try-scorer but missed the Wales win because of a toe injury. He's been replaced by four-cap winger Théo Attissogbe, while Léo Barré starts at fullback for his seventh cap.