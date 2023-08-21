France selects injured forwards Baille and Jelonch in Rugby World Cup squad

PARIS — Host nation France selected forwards Cyril Baille and Anthony Jelonch in its 33-man squad for the Rugby World Cup on Monday even though they might not be available until the latter stages of pool play.

Baille, a prop, has a calf injury while flanker Jelonch has been recovering from rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in February.

“We imagine that they will not be available for the first match, potentially for the second but perhaps for the third and surely against Italy, a month after the opening,” France coach Fabien Galthié said.

With first-choice flyhalf Romain Ntamack out of the tournament because of a knee injury, France will have two No. 10s in Matthieu Jalibert and Antoine Hastoy. Fullback Thomas Ramos could cover in an emergency.

France is in a pool with New Zealand, Italy, Uruguay and Namibia.

France: Forwards: Dorian Aldegheri, Gregory Alldritt, Uini Atonio, Cyril Baille, Paul Boudehent, Pierre Bourgarit, Francois Cros, Sipili Falatea, Thibaud Flament, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Anthony Jelonch, Sekou Macalou, Julien Marchand, Peato Mauvaka, Charles Ollivon, Romain Taofifenua, Reda Wardi, Paul Willemse, Cameron Woki. Backs: Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Baptiste Couilloud, Jonathan Danty, Antoine Dupont (captain), Gael Fickou, Antoine Hastoy, Matthieu Jalibert, Melvyn Jaminet, Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana, Damian Penaud, Thomas Ramos, Gabin Villiere, Arthur Vincent.