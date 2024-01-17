Alldritt is France's new captain for Six Nations as Dupont sits out to prepare for Olympics

PARIS — Backrow specialist Grégory Alldritt will replace star scrumhalf Antoine Dupont as captain for France's upcoming Six Nations campaign, with Dupont left out because he's playing rugby 7s at the Paris Olympics this summer.

Coach Fabien Galthié called up six uncapped players Wednesday in his 34-man squad to prepare for the tournament.

France opens its campaign against defending champion Ireland on Feb. 2 in Marseille, then travels to play Scotland before hosting Italy on Feb. 25. France then goes to Wales before concluding its campaign at home against England on March 16.

The 26-year-old Alldritt, who can also operate as a flanker, has won 45 caps and was a key player in France's Rugby World Cup campaign last year.

Les Tricolores lost 29-28 to eventual champion South Africa in the quarterfinals. Dupont captained France in that game, only 3 1/2 weeks after suffering a broken cheekbone against Namibia.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Dupont is widely considered the world’s best player but needs time to adapt to the 7s format of the game.

France finished the Six Nations in second place last year.