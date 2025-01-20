Anthony Jelonch out of France squad ahead of Six Nations opener

PARIS — Flanker Anthony Jelonch has pulled out of the France squad that is preparing for the Six Nations.

The French federation did not give a reason for his withdrawal on Monday. Jelonch, who has scored three tries in 29 appearances for his country, played for Toulouse on Sunday in an 80-12 thrashing of Leicester in the Champions Cup.

The federation said that Jelonch would be replaced by Romain Taofifenua in the group of 42 players. The decision was quite surprising since Taofifenua had previously been ruled out with a knee injury.

France’s opening match in the tournament is against Wales on Jan. 31.