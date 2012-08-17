Franklin Square falls to Rockledge in consolation game

Julio Lizardo Jr. went 2-for-3 with a homer and four RBIs, but Franklin Square fell to the Southeast champs (Rockledge, Fla.), 11-10, Thursday night in a consolation game of the Junior Little League Baseball World Series in Taylor, Mich.

Rockledge, led by Mason Studstill (3-for-3, four RBIs) rallied for five runs in the sixth inning to come back. Studstill also pitched a scoreless seventh inning with two strikeouts to record the save.

Michael Castel scored two runs and John Cimilluca had two RBIs for Franklin Square, which had erased an early 4-0 deficit with a six-run fifth inning.

Franklin Square, the East Regional champion, had been eliminated from title contention with Wednesday's loss to the Southwest champs. Still, they were the first Long Island team to qualify for this tournament since a team from Massapequa did in 2004.