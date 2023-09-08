French President Macron jeered at opening ceremony for Rugby World Cup

PARIS — Moments after the opening ceremony for the Rugby World Cup, French President Emmanuel Macron was jeered by fans at Stade de France when he walked onto the field.

Chants of “Allez Les Bleus” rang out around the stadium but some of the jeering continued, before other fans broke out into spontaneous chants of the national anthem, “La Marseillaise.”

Macron, whose unpopular pension plan has led to social tensions, stood with his arms folded and applauded World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont after he finished his speech.

When it was Macron's turn to speak, the boos became even louder and he was barely audible at first. The crowd cheered in unison only at the end when Macron declared the 10th edition of the tournament open.

The opening ceremony was performed under the directorial supervision of Oscar-winning French actor Jean Dujardin. He walked out in a sleeveless white T-shirt suited to the sweltering conditions.

The ceremony was a celebration of French gastronomy, culture and art. It featured leaping acrobats, a giant scrum with dozens in fancy dress, and a massive inflatable Eiffel Tower which rose in the middle of the field.

At one point, Dujardin was hoisted aloft above it.

Actor Jean Dujardin performs during the opening ceremony before the Rugby World Cup Pool A match between France and New Zealand at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Credit: AP/Thibault Camus

The performers went off to a standing ovation, but the mood turned sour quickly when Macron walked out.

France and New Zealand met in the opening match afterward.