Friends Academy rolling in golf

Friends is rolling

After going 10-0 last year and winning its first Conference I title in program history, Friends Academy is continuing its success this year by starting the season with a 7-0 record. The Quakers earned three wins this week, defeating Great Neck South 7-2 and North Shore 9-0 last Tuesday and then beating Roslyn 9-0 last Wednesday.

While she would like to win another conference title, coach Gail Baker said she is hoping her team can improve on last year's fourth-place finish in the county.

"To win two conference championships for a program that previously hasn't won any would be incredible," Baker said. "But as a coach, my top goal is to have them do a lot better in the counties. We definitely have the ability to do better, and I want them to know that."

Junior captain Augusta Mayer has been leading the Quakers. Mayer shot a three-over 39 on the front nine of Nassau Country Club Wednesday.

"She combines her natural talent with her exceptional work ethic," Baker said of Mayer. "She has a true love for the game. She never complains and she's always supportive of her teammates. She's just a pleasure to coach."

Freshmen Stephanie Cherlone and Marianna Cuomo-Maier have also been doing well this season, usually shooting in the low 40s. With a nice mix of youth and experience, Baker said she is hoping her team can be competitive for years to come.

Baker said, "I'm optimistic for the next few years."