George Mason names Marvin Lewis as athletic director

FAIRFAX, Va. — George Mason has named Marvin Lewis as its new, full-time athletic director, beginning July 1.

School President Gregory Washington announced Lewis’ hire Wednesday after a monthslong search for Bradford Edwards' replacement. Edwards left last fall to become chief operating officer at NFL Alumni.

Nena Rogers has since served in an interim role and oversaw the hiring of former star Tony Skinn as men’s basketball coach when Kim English went to Providence. She will continue working in the job through June 30.

Lewis joins George Mason after serving as chief operating officer and assistant vice president of athletics at Brown. The Germantown, Maryland, native previously held senior leadership positions at Georgia Tech, Maryland and Georgia State.

Washington said Lewis' strong Division I background makes him the right choice to take George Mason sports to the next level.