Gus Atkinson has his name on both honours boards at Lord's after brilliant century against Sri Lanka

England's Gus Atkinson celebrates his century during during day two...

England's Gus Atkinson celebrates his century during during day two of the second Rothesay Men's Test cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's, London, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. Credit: AP/John Walton

By The Associated Press

LONDON — Gus Atkinson has his name on both of England's storied honours boards at Lord's in his spectacular first summer of test cricket.

The pace bowler reached his maiden first-class hundred early on Day 2 of the second test against Sri Lanka at the home of cricket on Friday. A powerful straight drive for four took him to three figures off 103 balls, with his entertaining innings including four sixes so far.

Scoring a century gets a player on the honours boards inside the dressing rooms at Lord's, as does getting a five-wicket haul in an innings or 10 wickets in a match — something Atkinson achieved last month on his test debut.

The 26-year-old Atkinson had figures of 7-45 and 5-61 in the first test against the West Indies.

