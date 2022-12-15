Newsday's All-Long Island boys volleyball team 2022

Newsday Player of the Year: Jack Schiffl, Massapequa, OH, Sr.

Schiffl tallied 262 kills and 31 aces in an undefeated regular season where Massapequa lost seven total sets.

After winning a fourth straight Nassau Division I title, Schiffl led Massapequa (19-1) to its first Long Island championship since 2011 with a 3-2 victory over Connetquot, overcoming a 2-0 deficit.

“He’s vital to our success both when he has the ball and when he doesn’t,” Massapequa coach Elissa DiSalvo said. “So many teams paid so much attention to Jack, which left our middles open. Of course he wanted the ball, but he understood our gameplan and he really bought into Massapequa volleyball.”

Schiffl has incredible command of how he strikes the ball, the spin he puts on it and where he places it, and he makes it all look effortless.

“He can visualize what’s in front of him very well,” DiSalvo said. “He doesn’t just go up and close his eyes and hope for the best. He can strategically put the ball in the right place at the right tempo.”

Suffolk Player of the Year: Erick Duignan, Connetquot, OH, Sr.

Erick Duignan of Connetquot sums it up for the crowd as he and his teammates sweep through three games to a win during a Suffok boys volleyball match against Patchogue-Medford on Sept. 29 at Connetquot. Credit: Dawn McCormick

Duignan was a force on the court the entire season. He totaled 314 kills, 16 aces and 163 digs, but he played his best volleyball when it mattered most.

The senior recorded 25 kills to lead Connetquot to its first Suffolk Division I title in a 3-2 victory over Bay Shore despite trailing 2-0. “Throughout the playoffs, we played a brand of volleyball that I’d never seen us play before,” Duignan said. “We were more together than we ever were and everything just fell our way.”

Duignan tallied 24 kills against Smithtown West in the semifinal.

Tommy Bello of Calhoun, left, and Ayden DesLauriers of Eastport-South Manor.

Tommy Bello, Calhoun, MH, Sr.

Bello racked up 330 kills, 84 blocks and 6 aces to help Calhoun to a Nassau Division II title.

Ayden DesLauriers, Eastport-South Manor, OH, So.

The sophomore tallied 396 kills, 20 blocks, 221, digs, 31 aces and 14 assists to lead Eastport-South Manor to a Suffolk II final appearance.

Liam Edgeworth, Hauppauge, S, Sr.

Edgeworth set the table for Hauppauge’s attack, racking up 612 assists as the Eagles won a Long Island title.

Jonathan Matthews, Valley Stream South, OH, Sr.

Matthews was unstoppable, recording 517 kills, 40 blocks, 131 digs, 51 aces and three assists.

Matthew Pantorno, Farmingdale, S, Sr.

Farmingdale’s offensive attack revolved around Pantorno, who tallied 689 assists, 43 blocks, 24 aces and 15 kills.

Jaron Popp, Ward Melville, OH, Sr.

The Sacred Heart commit recorded 291 kills, 30 blocks, 122 digs, 19 aces and a .389 hitting percentage.

Patrick Radomski, Massapequa, S/OH, Sr.

Massapequa's Patrick Radomski sets the ball during Division I pool play against Webster in the NYSPHSAA Boys’ Volleyball Championships in Albany, N.Y., on Nov. 19. Credit: Hans Pennink

Another key to Massapequa’s success, Radomski recorded 407 assists, 87 kills and 23 aces.

Nikko Tenedorio, Bay Shore, OH, Sr.

Tenedorio was the focal point for Bay Shore, tallying 333 kills, 212 digs, 33 blocks, 17 assists and 14 aces.

Newsday Coach of the Year: Chris Varthalamis, Hauppauge

Despite a 2-3 start to the season, Varthalamis led Hauppauge to a state championship appearance. Hauppauge went 13-5 and won its first Long Island title since 2015.