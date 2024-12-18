Behind the scenes at Newsday's All-Long Island fall teams photo shoot
Long Island athletes who excelled in fall sports came to Newsday for the All-Long Island photo shoot. NewsdayTV's Carissa Kellman reports. Credit: Anthony Florio
Long Island athletes who excelled in fall sports came to Newsday for the All-Long Island photo shoot. NewsdayTV's Carissa Kellman reports. Credit: Anthony Florio
The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.
Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months