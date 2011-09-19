George, Wang brothers lead Jericho

Jericho looks to duplicate the success of last year's county championship badminton team that finished 13-1. Despite losing his first three singles players to graduation, coach Mark Burkowsky believes he has a team that is good enough to repeat. Junior Matt George will move up to compete in first singles. Twins Justin and Jason Wang will return for their senior season competing as a doubles team. The twins went undefeated last year before losing in the playoffs.

After finishing second with an 11-3 record, Great Neck South poses the biggest threat to Jericho. This year's team features seven juniors and 12 seniors, including returning All-County player Winston Lee.

Long Beach returns seven seniors after finishing 10-4, good for third in the county. Senior Matt Rizzo will be competing at first singles and senior Devon Ricciardi, who was a county champion last year at second doubles and part of the team that beat the Wang twins, will move up to compete at second singles.

Great Neck North lost six starting seniors from a team that went 7-7. Seniors Kevin Frankel and Tim Park will lead this young team as the top two singles players. Coach John Zak said to look out for freshman Philip Liu, who will be competing at third singles.

Senior Dan Kaminsky will compete at first singles this year for Mepham after winning a county championship at second singles.

With the graduation of county champion Ryan Marcus, Bellmore JFK will look to junior Jesse Richheimer and senior Adam Stein to pick up the slack as its top two singles players.

Seniors Alfred Dellacono, Dan Ma and Tas Choudhry return to lead an experienced Calhoun team that is looking to improve on its 2-12 record.

After going winless last season, Hempstead will look to juniors Ethan Williams and Dennis Bardales as its top two singles players to lead a young team.