Newsday's top 10 girls and boys badminton players for spring 2023

A look at the top badminton players across Long Island as the spring season approaches, listed in alphabetical order.

TOP 10 GIRLS ON LONG ISLAND

Carrie Davis, Miller Place, Soph.

Davis utilizes a tiring flurry of attacks, forcing her opponent to move across the entire court during a single rally. She's will compete a high level again this season in first singles.

Allyson Lam, Great Neck North, Jr.

Lam earned both All-Conference and All-County honors last season after finishing with a 10-0 record. She is quick on her feet with power smashes, and will be a force, likely in first singles.

Judy Liang, Jericho, Fr.

Liang went 8-2 and was a Nassau singles runner-up in her first year with Jericho in 2022. Her knack for combining a finesse game with a power game, makes her a tough read for opponents.

Devyn Novikoff, Half Hollow Hills, Sr.

Novikoff had a strong campaign last season going 12-4. Her tenacity makes her tough to beat.

Ashley Park, Commack, Sr.

Park enters the season set to defend her 2022 Suffolk singles title. She had a 14-2 record last season, and her strategic play and ability to cover the court creates challenges for her opponents.

Kirsten Tam, Great Neck North, Sr.

After finishing in the top four at the Nassau singles championships, and going 10-0 in the regular season, Tam has her eyes set on a higher finish in 2023. She's graceful on the court and possesses an exceptional drop shot.

Samantha Tom, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, Sr.

Tom could do no wrong last season, going 12-0 in second singles and earning All-Conference honors.

Bernice Wong, Great Neck South, Jr.

Wong went 15-0 last year in doubles play and won the Nassau doubles title. Wong may transition to singles play this season, but her communication skills still make her a prime doubles player.

Victoria Wroblewski, Commack, Jr.

Wroblewski played double singles last season with a flawless record. Her mental toughness makes her a fierce competitor for any opponent.

Kayla Wu, Great Neck South, Jr.

Wu is physically gifted and highly skilled, which helped her cruise to the Nassau singles title last year with a 10-0 record. She will compete in first singles again this season.

TOP 10 BOYS IN SUFFOLK

Joon Choi, Commack, Sr.

Choi is coming off a Suffolk doubles championship title and will either try to repeat his success in doubles this season or transition to singles. He boasts tremendous power on his smashes in conjunction with a soft touch at the net.

Kyle Fehling, Miller Place, Sr.

Fehling was a pivotal part of a strong doubles team last year, but will look to make a transition to singles this season. His wealth of experience is valuable on and off the court for Miller Place.

Ben Felber, Smithtown East, Jr.

Felber earned All-Conference doubles honors last year, but may be competing as a singles player this season. He went 12-5, utilizing his quick hands to keep his opponents off-balance with his shot placement.

Rajveer Gujral, Half Hollow Hills, Soph.

Gujral has been a two-time county singles runner-up to his older brother, who graduated last year. The top county singles spot appears to be Gujral’s to lose. His court awareness and ability to make in-game corrections helped lead to a 25-2 record last season.

Stephen Jones, Half Hollow Hills, Sr.

Jones has made steady improvements over his last three years in varsity, culminating in a 23-3 record last season. .

Jack Lamberg, Commack, Sr.

Lamberg is one-half of a tremendously gifted Commack doubles pairing that has unmatched chemistry. He will likely look to compete in first doubles this season.

Nick Piombino, Commack, Sr.

Piombino is the other half of the Commack doubles duo that exudes confidence and displays sound communication on the court. This season will be Piombino and Lamberg’s fourth straight playing in tandem.

Lucas Samuel, Ward Melville, Sr.

Samuel advanced to the second round of the individual playoffs in first singles, going 11-7 last season. He meticulously reads his opponents’ every move.

Patrick Soulias, Walt Whitman, Sr.

Soulias had a 10-8 record last season, but finished fourth in singles in Suffolk. His has a strong power game, and hos length gives him an advantage in court coverage.

Matt Volovar, Miller Place, Jr.

Volovar is coming off a very successful season in doubles, and will likely compete in doubles again this season. His strong attacking game makes it difficult for opponents to respond to his smashes.