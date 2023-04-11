Andrew Koshy slows things down, picks up complete-game win for Kellenberg over Chaminade

Sometimes all it takes is throwing a different pitch.

That’s what it came down to for Kellenberg’s Andrew Koshy in the bottom of the seventh inning against Chaminade. The righthander threw a heavy load of fastballs but switched to off-speed after allowing two runs.

It worked wonders as Koshy finished his complete game, winning 4-3 over Chaminade at Cantiague Park in Nassau-Suffolk CHSAA.

“I think I was trying to overthrow,” Koshy said. “I was anxious. The game was hyped up obviously, [but] I calmed down.”

Kellenberg (2-0) entered the bottom of the seventh inning up 4-1 with Koshy on the mound. A groundout followed by three straight Chaminade doubles put the tying run on second with one out.

“It’s just like ‘We’re still in control,’ ” coach Pat Miles said. “‘We’re not losing, right? We still have the momentum. We just have to make pitches.’ It was a matter of switching pitches up. Koshy relied obviously on his fastball very heavily early on — I would too if I threw 90.”

Koshy struck out the next batter. He then got the final batter to fly out to center, prompting an animated fist pump. The senior starter struck out seven while allowing three earned runs on five hits.

Koshy was also a factor at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a walk. But, it was his teammates who pounced on Chaminade (5-2) in the top of the third inning.

Thomas Pasqua cracked a one-out double and scored on Paul Napolitano’s double. Kenny Noe followed that up with an RBI triple to center, setting up Koshy for an RBI chance.

Chaminade elected to intentionally walk the senior, however. William Cowan added Kellenberg’s third run of the inning when he reached first on an error.

“Every run matters,” Koshy said. “Proud of the boys.”

Chaminade scored its first run in the bottom of the fourth when Evan Baschnagel drove in Michael Sweeney, who had tripled, on a groundout.

The next half inning, Jimmy Ernst grounded into a double play, which scored Kellenberg’s final run.

“Don’t let them dictate the pace,” Miles said about his team’s goal. “We dictate the pace, and I think Andrew Koshy did a really good job on that today."