Matt Bolton's walk-off single lifts Division past Calhoun in Game 1 of Nassau 'A' finals

Matt Bolton unloaded on a 1-and-2 curveball in the bottom of the seventh inning and sent it well over the rightfielder’s head. As soon as he rounded first base, Kaolis Delacruz had scored the winning run from third and the celebration was on. The Division baseball team poured out of the third-base dugout and charged across the infield to mob Bolton.

His two-out, two-strike bases loaded single gave Division a 3-2 walk-off win over Calhoun in Game 1 of the best-of-three series Nassau Class A championship series on Sunday afternoon at Farmingdale State College. Division (26-1) can clinch the county title in Game 2 of the series on Monday at 10 a.m. at the same location.

“I was just trying to put the ball in play and hit it hard somewhere,” said Bolton, a Binghamton commit. “I sat back and hit it well.”

With one out in the seventh, Kaolis Delacruz drilled a double down the leftfield line. He moved to third on a two-out infield error. Calhoun starter Danny Goodman then walked second baseman Tyler Diez on a 3-and-2 pitch to load the bases.

“Matt’s been clutch all season,” said Division coach Tom Tuttle. “I was not surprised he put such a charge into that game-winner.”

Bolton’s big hit made Division starter James Sill (9-0) the winning pitcher. Sill threw a three-hitter and struck out four. His biggest out, in a game filled with big moments for both teams, came in the top of the seventh.

Calhoun (25-3) loaded the bases against Still but couldn’t push the go-ahead run across. The righthander struck out the Colts' hottest hitter, Charlie Imhoff, for the final out of the inning.

“We played travel ball together and Charlie is a great hitter,” Sill said. “I got him with a 2-and-2 fastball a little up in the zone.”

Sill was perfect through 3 and 2/3 innings before Imhoff lined a double into the rightfield corner. With two outs and Imhoff the potential tying run at second base, cleanup hitter Ryan Pucella lined a shot between first and second. Diez ranged far to his left and made a diving stop, got up and rifled a throw to first barely nabbing Pucella for the final out of the fourth.

The significance of the defensive play was not lost on Tuttle. As Diez got up to throw out Pucella, Calhoun third base coach Steve DiMarco was sending Imhoff home.

“Tyler made a great play and kept them scoreless,” Tuttle said. “That’s what he does. Tyler makes those Jeter-esque types of plays — the key play in the big spot.”

Division took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Chris Clune doubled and scored on a Cody Brush two-out RBI single.

Calhoun was able to break through with one out in the fifth. Sill walked Brian Sanchez and Joey Goodman before Tyler Marcus lined an RBI single to rightfield to tie it at 1. But the Colts' rally was cut short by another strong defensive play by the Division defense.

With runners on first and second, Sean DiPaola squared to bunt and sophomore Aidan Quinn charged in from first base. Quinn fielded the grounder and cut down Goodman at third. Sill recorded the third out on a comebacker to end the threat.

“The players have to believe our bunt defense is important when we go over it in practice,” Tuttle said. “We take our defense very seriously and it shows in games.”

In the bottom of the fifth, Brush reached on a one-out infield throwing error and moved to third on a groundout. With a 2-and-2 count on Diez, and the lefthander Goodman continuing to keep Division off-balance with an array of off-speed pitches, Tuttle decided to send Brush for an attempted steal of home. Goodman was alert and fired to Pucella, nailing Brush at the plate for the final out.

Calhoun took a 2-1 lead in the sixth when Matt Kalfas scored on a one-out fielder’s choice. A sacrifice fly by Joe Yovino in the sixth tied it at 2, setting up the dramatic seventh.

“It was a back and forth game and every play was huge,” Sill said. “It was a battle like most of our playoff games.”