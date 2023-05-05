Dylan Rosenberg 'doing everything' for Wheatley

The bouncer was traveling fast up the middle. And then the shortstop dived to his left to field it, popped up and fired to first — you’re out, spectacularly.

“A lot of it is just practicing the hard plays that a lot of people don’t get to,” said Dylan Rosenberg, the Wheatley senior who did this during Monday’s 5-1 home loss to Seaford.

Rosenberg’s value as a fielder, hitter and leader has been immense for the 13-3 Wildcats, the defending Nassau Class B baseball champs.

“He’s doing everything for us,” coach Dave Burke said. “He’s hitting [.491], makes every play at shortstop. He makes plays that you don’t even think he’ll get to and somehow not only gets there, but he makes good decisions. He’s had an outstanding year.

“He’s one of our captains. He leads by example. He’s got this quiet confidence about himself. The younger kids look up to him.”

Rosenberg owns 24 RBIs, eight steals in nine tries and a .909 slugging percentage. After hitting .388 with no home runs last season, the righty batter from Roslyn Heights and SUNY Oswego commit has had a power surge, belting five homers.

“A lot of it is just the work in the offseason, training five to six times a week, hitting five to six times a week, just getting bigger, stronger,” said Rosenberg, whose older brother, Kyle, was a standout pitcher for Wheatley and his teammate the previous two seasons. “ . . . A lot of the balls that I hit for pop flies last season, line drives off the fence, now are carrying over.”

He’s now chasing another title.

“I’ve had a lot of standards for myself, a lot of high standards,” Rosenberg said. “I feel like I’ve either met those or surpassed those. But I’m definitely not stopping now. Just doing my best to contribute to the team and capture the county championship.”

Dylan Rosenberg of Wheatley makes a jumping catch during a Nassau high school baseball game against Wheatley on Monday, May 1, 2023 in Old Westbury. Credit: Dawn McCormick

Newman remembered at Southold

The new scoreboard at Southold’s baseball field has a forever tribute on it:

IN MEMORY OF

DYLAN NEWMAN

5

Newman was a five-year varsity starter, mostly at first and third, who graduated last June and passed away from cancer last September at age 18.

There was a dedication ceremony for the scoreboard before Thursday’s 13-1 win over Greenport.

“The scoreboard allows Dylan to look over Southold baseball, something he cherished eternally,” AD Steven Flanagan wrote in an email.

The Randy and Barbara Ann Frankel Foundation donated the scoreboard to honor Newman.

“It’s just nice to look up and see his name there every day,” coach Greg Tulley said. “ . . . He was just a kid that everyone loved being around . . . He treated everyone well.”

Portledge’s Meirowitz excels

Jordan Meirowitz transferred from Wheatley to Portledge and batted .498 as a sophomore starter at catcher. His junior season has been going even better.

Meirowitz was at .523 with a homer, 10 RBIs and 16 steals in eight games through Friday. He had also caught two no-hitters, a combined effort by seniors Dillon Vessio and Dan Shalam and then one by junior Christian Sabatino.