Baseball notebook: Division's Joe Yovino expects to have big senior season

Joe Yovino's junior season had a “wow” vibe about it. He has felt no pressure to be even better as a Division senior.

“I have probably one of the best lineups behind me,” Yovino said. “I have more confidence in these boys than probably anybody I ever will.”

Yovino is having another strong season for this 15-0 baseball team after claiming a Diamond Award as Nassau’s position player of the year and the Ryan Caulfield Award as the county’s most outstanding catcher in 2022.

“I tried to improve my game, but my main focus is to help my team however possible,” Yovino said. “My job is to be a catcher and get on base.”

The Elon commit owns a .435/.517/.674 slash line with seven doubles, two triples, 16 RBIs, 24 runs and eight steals. Last season, he batted .467 with seven homers, 30 RBIs, 27 runs and 15 steals in the Blue Dragons’ 19-7 run that ended in the Nassau Class A semis.

“He was a Diamond Award winner, so it’s hard to top that year,” coach Tom Tuttle said. “He knows he’s good. He knows he’s one of the best players in the county. We’re just trying to say, ‘Listen, hey, just play your game. Don’t do any more than you’re capable of doing and let the game come to you.’ ”

Babylon makes its pitch

Babylon hasn’t claimed the Suffolk Class B title since 2012, but the Panthers have been looking like a serious contender.

They were 12-0 through Friday’s play.

Six pitchers — senior righthanders Dan Madsen, Joey Hanson, Tyler Molinaro, Ethan Albert and Travis Skelton and sophomore lefty Aidan Kistner — had teamed for a 0.60 ERA, a 0.67 WHIP and 105 strikeouts and only 20 walks in 82 innings.

“It’s hard to keep up,” coach Mike Birnbaum said, “but if they keep throwing strikes, with our defense, we should be primed for a run here.”

Madsen and Kistner have stood out. Madsen is 6-0 after six starts, with no runs allowed, a 0.53 WHIP and 43 strikeouts and four walks in 36 innings. Kistner is 3-0 after four starts with a 0.54 ERA. Both have tossed a no-hitter.

“We’re led by Dan … who just goes out and challenges,” Birnbaum said. “… I think we have one of the best defenses you can put on a field. Our pitchers know that. Our philosophy is just go attack the hitters.”