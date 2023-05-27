West Babylon battles back to defeat BBP in Game 1 of Class A championships

They never really had any doubt.



Even as No. 1 West Babylon, the Conference III champion, trailed host No. 1 Bayport-Blue Point, the Conference IV champion, by four runs in Game 1 of the Suffolk Class A baseball championship series on Saturday.



West Babylon scored five unanswered runs and won 6-5 in extra innings, now one win away from claiming the Suffolk Class A title in the best-of-three series.



The Eagles (21-4) scored three runs in the sixth inning, then added a run and tied Bayport-Blue Point (24-2) in the seventh, forcing extras.



Ricky Fasitta singled up the middle and scored Sean McGuire from second base in the top of the eighth. Jace Alvino retired the next three Phantoms in order for the save.



“My teammates did a great job of getting me to that point,” Fasitta said. “I was just thinking about hitting the ball hard somewhere through a hole.”



Fasitta finished 3-for-5 with a run and the winning RBI. McGuire hit a bases-loaded two-out single in the top of the sixth inning to make the score 5-4.



Brandon Hancock's sacrifice fly tied the game in the seventh inning, then McGuire hit another two-out single in the top of the eighth, setting Fasitta up.



“I was getting Ricky in the box,” McGuire said. “That was my only goal; to get on for Ricky.”



Standing on first base with two outs and Fasitta at the plate, McGuire stole second and put West Babylon in scoring position.



McGuire said first base coach Shaun Kaminski told him to take the base if he liked the opportunity. McGuire said he loved it.



“I knew in that spot, we had the top of the order up, we had to get in scoring position and make it happen,” Kaminski said. “[Bayport-Blue Point has] a good lineup too, so we didn’t want to go too far into extra innings. We had to get one there.”



McGuire scored on Fasitta’s single later that at-bat, capping a comeback the players said they knew would happen. McGuire said there weren’t any nerves in the dugout. Fasitta said West Babylon isn’t out of a game until it’s over.



“The bigger the situation, the bigger these guys step up to the plate,” West Babylon coach Victor Manzella said.



Manzella said he planned to rest Alvino, the Eagles' top pitcher, after he threw four days earlier in the Conference III championship.



Manzella said Alvino is the likely starter for Game 2, which West Babylon will host Monday at 10 a.m.



“We’re all so excited,” McGuire said. “We know we can do this. From Day One we said we were going to do this.”