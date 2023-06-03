Port Jefferson falls to Tuckahoe in Class C baseball state regional 

Port Jefferson reliever Kyle Erickson looked on in disbelief as Tuckahoe’s Jackson Snyder slid across home plate with the winning run. Michael Annunziata had grounded a single through the second base hole to score two runs and cap an improbable four-run bottom of the seventh inning as Tuckahoe rallied to come back and beat Port Jefferson, 8-7, in a state Class C baseball regional on Saturday at John Jay Cross River.

Erickson, the pitcher of record, was undermined by two infield errors, in the seventh inning to set up the winning hit.

“It’s a really tough way to lose,” said Erickson, a junior. “To see our season end like that, is just unbelievable. Our guys worked so hard to be in the position to win this game and we were right there. And I feel bad for the seniors who don’t get to come back with us and take it one step further in the state tournament.”

For the second time in as many seasons, Port Jefferson’s run at a state title was short circuited in the regional round before the state semifinals.

Tuckahoe had come all the way back from a 6-0 third inning deficit. The Tigers were held hitless through the first three innings by Port Jefferson starter Natti Mullen. But he would put the first two runners on in the fourth via the walk and a hit by pitch and Tuckahoe would cut the lead in half. Jackson Snyder hammered a long two-run double to center field and Annunziata singled in the third run.

“We lost in the regional last year and believed we could take the next step forward,” said Port Jefferson coach Jesse Rosen. “We thought we could build on last year and we had a really great comeback in the series against Pierson after losing the first game to win the county. I’m proud of this group but it’s really frustrating to see it end this way.”

Port Jefferson (14-9) scored two in the first and four in the third inning to open a 6-0 lead. Ruairi Rago reached on a fielder’s choice and Erickson reached on an infield error putting runners at first and second. Frank Delia lined a two-out double over the centerfielder’s head for the lead.

In the third, Snyder, the Tuckahoe starter, walked the bases loaded and was removed for reliever Connor Brice. With one out, Brice hit Delia with a pitch to make it 3-0. Frankie Andriani followed with a two-run single over the third base bag and Evan Raymond added a sacrifice fly to make it 6-0.

Mullen, who navigated a strong Tuckahoe lineup, was removed with a 7-4 lead and one out in the sixth after John Benke unloaded a long RBI double. Erickson came in and recorded a strikeout and made a stellar defensive play on the mound to throw out a runner from his knees and end the threat.

“This loss will serve as motivation for next year,” Erickson said.