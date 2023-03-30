Andrew Koshy leads Kellenberg to win in CHSAA opener

Could the season opener really be a statement game? Andrew Koshy thinks so.

The Kellenberg ace pitched three-hit ball and struck out four over five innings and the Firebirds downed St. Anthony’s, 3-1, in a CHSAA baseball game in South Huntington.

“This is definitely a big statement game,” Koshy said. “We were able to come in here and play with confidence against one of the best pitchers on Long Island.”

Koshy, who committed to Wake Forest, squared off against St. Anthony’s ace Jason DeCaro, who is committed to North Carolina. The two did not disappoint. DeCaro struck out nine over five innings and allowed four hits and two earned runs. The Friars righthander struck out the side in the second and fourth innings but it was a two-run third inning rally that proved costly.

Tom Pasqua blooped a one-out single and moved to second on a walk to Ken Noe. Both runners scored when Koshy drilled a two-run double over the head of centerfielder Caleb Aurelien to give the Firebirds a 2-1 lead.

“He made a good pitch and Koshy had to extend out of the strike zone to barrel it up,” said St. Anthony’s coach Paul Parsolano. “I was surprised he made such good contact. It was a quality piece of hitting.”

Koshy said: “It was a first pitch fastball and up. I drove it well.”

The two-run drive wiped out a 1-0 deficit. St. Anthony’s had taken a 1-0 lead on a Dan Scubla two-out RBI single in the second inning.

“We were rained out on Tuesday and that’s usually the day we pitch Koshy,” said Kellenberg coach Pat Miles. “Tuesdays are for Koshy and we normally win on the days he pitches. We changed it up for this week.”

Kellenberg added a run in the top of the sixth inning despite a sensational diving catch by Aurelien in right centerfield. Noe led off the inning with a blast that Aurelien made a fully extended dive to rob the Firebirds third baseman of an extra-base hit.

Koshy followed with a single, and Kevin McGrory came in as a pinch runner. Michael Brocco lined a two-out single to score McGrory to make it 3-1.

“They had some timely hitting and we left six runners on base,” Parsolano said. “We’re going to play close games all season. We have to find the big hits.”

Miles used sophomore lefty Jack Durso to put a cap on the final two innings. Durso struck out five batters for the save.