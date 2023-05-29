Erik Paulsen's two homers help Massapequa even Nassau 'AA' final with Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK

Erik Paulsen was hit by a pitch in his first at-bat. He used it as motivation.

“It was a breaking ball that got away,” he said. “I just couldn’t wait to get back in the box.”

Paulsen exacted revenge in his next at-bat in the third inning. The Massapequa senior turned around a Sebastian Lippman 88 miles per hour fastball and launched it well over the right centerfield fence for a two-run home run. The long drive came on an 0-2 pitch and keyed a four-run rally. Massapequa went on to an 8-4 win over Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK in the second game of the best of three series for the Nassau Class AA baseball title Monday at Farmingdale State College. The win enabled Massapequa (21-4) to even the series at one game apiece and force a decisive Game 3 Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Farmingdale State College.

“It was a fastball down the middle and a little up,” Paulsen said. “We needed a big hit to grab the momentum and get back in the series.”

Massapequa’s Michael Vilardi accelerated that momentum, by following Paulsen’s blast with a solo home run to leftfield. Vilardi drove a 1-2 fastball off the light stanchion in leftfield for a solo home run and the 4-0 lead.

Lippman exited after four innings. He allowed three hits, four earned runs and struck out 10.

Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (20-7) made a push in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Hawks loaded the bases with no outs on a walk, single and a hit batsman. Sean Farrell singled to drive in Michael D’Ambrosio and cut the deficit to 4-1. But Massapequa starter George Adams struck out two batters and caught a lined comebacker to end the threat. Adams picked up the win with 5 1/3 innings of three-hit ball.

Paulsen added another solo home run, his third round-tripper in two games, for the 5-1 lead in the fifth. Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK rallied for three runs in the sixth, keyed by an Andrew Lenski two-out, two-run double to cut the lead to 5-4. But Massapequa scored three runs in the seventh. They loaded the bases and Pat Mannino drilled a two-run double to leftfield and Jack Cohen dropped a perfect squeeze bunt for an RBI to score Joe Swinarski.

“Paulsen is one of the best hitters we’ve had in a long time,” Massapequa coach Tom Sheedy said. “And I expected us to come out and play well today and we did.”