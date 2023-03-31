Massapequa has unfinished business: state title

The run toward a state baseball championship ended in the Class AA semifinals with a one-run loss to McQuaid Jesuit one afternoon last June at Binghamton University. Now Massapequa is running it back with 16 players from that talented team.

The goal for those players is simple. The plan is to make it happen this time.

“The goal is always to win the state championship, but I feel like we put a lot of work in this offseason,” said Erik Paulsen, their standout senior first baseman/lefthander. “… I think we can get the ring this year.”

The program has set a standard for excellence in this area under coach Tom Sheedy. Massapequa has won 11 Nassau titles in his 19 seasons, including the current streak of five straight, eight Long Island championships, including four in the last five seasons, and two state crowns, the last in 2018.

“To me, the goal is always the county because you have to win the county before you can get to anything else,” Sheedy said.

But he knows what his players know.

“The players know that they have the talent to win a state championship,” Sheedy said.

There are many reasons for them to believe.

“We have a lot of experience coming back,” Sheedy said. “Our first five hitters are all returning from last year. We’re going to hit the ball. I hope we’ll play enough defense to support the pitching because the pitching is outstanding. The top three kids are all tremendous pitchers.”

Junior lefthander George Adams is their top pitcher after a six-win season that came with a 0.55 ERA. He’s uncommitted for college.

“They better grab him fast,” Sheedy said. “He’s like catching a video machine. You want the ball low and away off speed? Boom, right there. You want that back-knee slider? Boom, it’s right there. He’s just an absolute machine, just hitting location and mixing up his four pitches.”

Paulsen, who has committed as a two-way player to Stony Brook, won six games, owned a 1.43 ERA and batted .500.

“The 2023 team will be The Erik Paulsen Team,” Sheedy said, referencing Paulsen’s leadership ability. “… He’s like having another coach on the field.”

Senior Mike Vilardi, a Queens College-bound righthander and rightfielder who hit .415 with 33 RBIs, rounds out those top three pitchers.

“Our best team is when George is on the mound,” Sheedy said, “because then we’ve got Erik at first base and Michael in the outfield.”

The pitchers will again be throwing to Paul Dulanto. The junior catcher, who’s also a Stony Brook commit, batted .430 with three homers and 21 RBIs.

“I don’t see why he can’t do it again,” Sheedy said. “He’s our clean-up hitter. He’s there for a reason. He’s a strong kid, smart kid, wonderful kid.”

These kids open Monday at Oceanside.

“I love our starting pitching,” Paulsen said. “I feel like no matter who we play, we have an opportunity to win with these three arms going. And our bats are really, really good.”