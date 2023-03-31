Impact pitchers to watch on Long Island this baseball season

Long Island is fertile ground for pitching prospects. Here are a few outstanding lefthanders to keep an eye on this spring: Seniors Dom Carbone of Rocky Point, Justin LeGuernic of Half Hollow Hills West, Logan Prisco of Newfield and Charlie West of Ward Melville and juniors Tyler Bonsignore of MacArthur, Gabe Beschloss of Garden City and George Adams of Massapequa.

From the right side, these arms will impact their respective leagues: Seniors Sean Costello of Seaford and Tommy Ruehle of Ward Melville and juniors Hunter Colagrande of Kings Park, Sebastian Lippman of Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK and Victor Frederick of St. Dominic.

PITCHER, HIGH SCHOOL, COMMITMENT, GRADE

Dom Carbone, Rocky Point, Coastal Carolina, Sr.

Justin LeGuernic, Half Hollow Hills West, Clemson, Sr.

Logan Prisco, Newfield, Uncommitted, Sr.

Charlie West, Ward Melville, Connecticut, Sr.

Sean Costello, Seaford, Pace University, Sr.

Tommy Ruehle, Ward Melville, Southwest Arkansas, Sr.

Tyler Bonsignore, MacArthur, James Madison, Jr.

Gabe Beschloss, Garden City, East Carolina, Jr.

George Adams, Massapequa, Uncommitted, Jr.

Hunter Colagrande, Kings Park, Stony Brook, Jr.

Sebastian Lippman, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, Georgia Tech, Jr.

Victor Frederick, St. Dominic, St. John’s University, Jr.