High school basketball playoffs roundup

Julia Dank had 19 points and Jenna Greek had 14 points and 10 rebounds in a 47-43 victory for No. 8 Ward Melville over No. 9 Sachem East in the first round of the Suffolk Class AAA girls basketball playoffs on Thursday.

It was Greek’s eighth double-double of the season. Quinlan Heilborn added 16 rebounds and eight steals.

Bridget Hansen had 14 points for Sachem East (7-14).

Ward Melville (12-9) plays at No. 1 Brentwood (18-2) at 5 p.m. on Feb. 27 in the quarterfinals.

Kings Park 50, Center Moriches 12: Madison Schultz scored 18 points to lead third-seeded Kings Park past No. 6 Center Moriches in a Suffolk Class A quarterfinal. Vanessa Stewart had nine points for Center Moriches (11-10).

Kings Park (16-5) will face No. 2 Mount Sinai (17-3) at 5 p.m. on March 3 at Centereach in the semifinals.

Islip 46, Sayville 29: Rylee Moran had 18 points and Abbey Dieumegard added 11 points to lead No. 4 Islip over No. 5 Sayville in the Suffolk Class A quarterfinals. Teagan Rao added eight points.

Aniela Marino had 21 points for Sayville (11-10).

Islip (13-8) will play No. 1 Shoreham-Wading River (18-2) at 7 p.m. on March 3 at Centereach in the semifinals.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Portledge 79, Stony Brook School 46: Alexis Mitas scored 30 points, including the 1,000th of her career, in No. 2 Portledge’s win over No. 3 Stony Brook School in the PSAA semifinals. Laila Folkes added 21 points.

Myla Lombardo led the Stony Brook School (7-4) with 19 points.

Portledge (16-4) will face No. 1 Lawrence Woodmere Academy (12-2) at 4:30 p.m. on Friday at Portledge in the final.

Lawrence Woodmere Academy 65, Martin Luther 46: Molly Donohue scored 22 points to lead top-seeded Lawrence Woodmere Academy over No. 4 Martin Luther in the PSAA semifinals.

Laila Harrison added 12 points and Ronese Jones had 10 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rocky Point 60, Westhampton 58: Casmere Morrow had 24 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals to lead No. 8 Rocky Point past No. 9 Westhampton in the first round of the Suffolk Class AA playoffs. Max Wignall added 21 points, five rebounds and two blocks.

Jorden Bennett had 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three blocks for Westhampton (12-9).

Rocky Point (12-9) will play at No. 1 Wyandanch (18-2) at 5 p.m. on Feb. 26 in the quarterfinals.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Stony Brook School 81, Portledge 68: James Augustine had 29 points and 13 rebounds to lead No. 1 Stony Brook School over No. 4 Portledge in the PSAA semifinals. Simon David added 16 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks.

Paul Coty IV had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists and Jeremiah Coty had 11 points.

Lorcan Bailey Morrow had 26 points and Carter Abrahams and Jayden Cole each had 16 points for Portledge (6-18).

Stony Brook School (18-5) will host No. 2 Long Island Lutheran Regional at 4 p.m. on Friday in the PSAA final.

Floral Park 63, Valley Stream South 48: Brendan Martin and Anthony Caris each had 15 points to lead Floral Park (16-4), which won its 14th straight game, in Nassau A-VI. Caris became the sixth player in Floral Park history to reach 1,000 career points, according to coach Sean Boyle. He also had five rebounds and five assists.

Brady DelValle had 19 points for Valley Stream South (10-10).