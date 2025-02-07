High school boys and girls basketball roundup

Ryan Khezri made a three-pointer with six seconds left to complete a 12-point, fourth-quarter comeback and force overtime as Miller Place went on to defeat Kings Park, 46-45, in Suffolk League VI boys basketball on Wednesday.

Mike Biondi made the winning free throw with 15 seconds left in overtime to break a tie at 45 for Miller Place (12-8). Nick Frusco had 14 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks and Khezri added 12 points. Biondi had 10 points and seven rebounds. John Verme had 12 points for Kings Park (8-12).

Comsewogue 73, West Babylon 67: Joe Perri scored eight of his 26 points in the fourth quarter to lead Comsewogue (6-13) in Suffolk IV. RJ Varland added 26 points and five rebounds and James Ward had seven points and 15 rebounds. Modesta Tapia scored 32 points for West Babylon (6-13).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mount Sinai 56, Bayport-Blue Point 54: Lexi Cergol made the winning layup with 35 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give Mount Sinai a 55-54 lead in Suffolk VI on Wednesday.

Mia Betancourt added a blocked shot and Bella Falco took a charge as key late defensive plays clinched the win. Betancourt had 24 points and six rebounds. Cergol had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Ava Meyn had 22 points for Bayport-Blue Point (8-11).

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Comsewogue 53, West Babylon 49: Jayla Callender had 21 points and Jalyn Kirschendheuter added eight points, including two key foul shots in the final seconds, for Comsewogue (7-10) in Suffolk IV. Vienna Guzman had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Jaelynn Burgess had 24 points for West Babylon (12-6).

Half Hollow Hills East 56, Northport 50: Ariela Hamilton had 21 points and six assists and Leyla Barrett had 18 points and six rebounds for Hills East (13-5) in Suffolk III.