Connor Egan helps Chaminade earn its fourth straight CHSAA bowling title

Connor Egan doesn't get overly excited, he doesn't yell and he doesn't get angry.

That's what MVP-caliber bowlers do, Egan said. They keep calm and they don't let anything get to them.

Egan's cool demeanor helped No. 2 Chaminade capture its fourth consecutive CHSAA boys bowling championship Wednesday at Farmingdale Lanes.

The Flyers' top bowler rolled a 640 three-game series for a 213.3 average to help the Flyers defeat No. 1 St. Anthony's in total series by the score of 3,457-3,408.

"There's no spot that's unfilled on our team," said Egan, who was named tournament MVP. "No other team can compete with the six guys on our squad."

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Of course, it begins and ends with Egan, who bowled his best game in Game 2, a 224 score. "I'd say the best thing for our team is when the other team starts yelling and bowling strikes, we don't get intimidated," Egan said. "We just keep doing the same thing we always do and that's dominate."

St. Anthony's (13-2) made its run in the third and final game, led by Dan Groeneveld's 244 score for a 588 series. The Friars won, 1,280-1,203, in Game 3, but Groeneveld conceded his club didn't get off to the start it wanted. "We had too many open frames in Game 1 and that cost us," Groeneveld said. "We didn't hit enough spares. We came in a little too excited and had a hard time coming back."

Watching how composed Egan was throughout is what helped Danny LaRose, another top performer for Chaminade (14-1). Egan and LaRose, both juniors, have been a part of the last three CHSAA titles.

"It's easy to look at Connor's physical game and know that's what you want to do," said LaRose, who bowled a 228 in Game 3 of a 536 series. "It's special being a part of this."

Whereas LaRose had Egan to look up to, St. Anthony's Matt Law said he looked up to the Friars' Vincent Graziano, who led the Friars with a 608 series.

"Vin helped us keep our heads in the game, so that we wouldn't give up," said Law, who rolled a 205 in Game 2 of a 600 series. "In Game 1, we disappointed. In Game 2, we regrouped. And in Game 3, we turned it on."Chaminade had a 48-straight match win streak going during the regular season, before St. Anthony's ended it Jan. 7.

"The key today was having all six starters perform well under pressure against a very talented St. Anthony's team," Flyers coach Steve Toner said.