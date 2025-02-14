Kerri Callahan wins third straight CHSAA individual girls bowling title

Kerri Callahan had won the CHSAA individual championship the past two years, but this time, she entered the event under the pressure of her own expectations.

Callahan rolled a 629 series to win the CHSAA individual girls bowling title on Thursday night at Bowlero in Melville. It was Callahan’s third consecutive win in the event.

“This time around was a little more nerve-wracking,” Callahan said. “The first time I won, I figured that would never happen again. The second time I thought it was crazy. This time I felt like I had to, I was putting so much pressure on my shoulders.”

The Kellenberg junior rolled a 199 in Game 1 and never trailed. She rolled the highest game of the event, a 216 in Game 2.

“My first game was alright, but I definitely felt that I could have done better,” Callahan said. “I missed two spares that I shouldn’t have, mistakes that were easy fixes. In the second and third game, I didn’t leave any frames open and that was my goal.”

Callahan rolled a 214 in Game 3. Her 629 series was the second-highest of the day, just two pins behind boys champion. St. John the Baptist’s Mia Santiago, took home the award for high game, rolling a 214 in Game 2 of a 510 series. Bowlers can only win one award at the event.

“I got a three-peat when Kansas City couldn’t,” Callahan said. “Good thing I’m an Eagles fan.”

Callahan, who was named girls Bowler of the Year, will look to accomplish a new feat, by winning the state CHSAA championship on March 1 in Buffalo. Callahan finished second in the competition last season.

"I got second last year, so going to try to come back and get first this time." Callahan said.

Fiorillo takes home boys title

Chaminade’s Alexander Fiorillo rolled a 631 series to earn a come-from-behind victory in the boys individual championship, by 16 pins. Fiorillo’s 245 in Game 2 was the highest of the event.

Despite his strong Game 2, Fiorillo trailed Anthony Mahoney of St. Anthony's by 18 pins heading into the final game. Fiorillo had a 210 in Game 3 to secure the title, winning by 16 pins.

“I had an idea of where I had to be to get it done,” Fiorillo said. “I figured I had to shoot a 200 or above or else I wasn’t winning. No matter what anyone else did, I kept thinking at least 200.”

Fiorillo rolled a 156 in Game 1, putting the senior in 10th place early on. His Chaminade teammate Michael Cohen took home the award for high game, rolling a 242 in Game 3 of a 557 series.

“I just had to get out of my own head,” Fiorillo said. “I started playing a bit more to the right side and got it rolling. Then I just kept doing the same thing, it worked so I stuck with it.”

Fiorillo led the CHSAA with a 206 average this season and was named boys Bowler of the Year. Fiorillo will also compete in the state championship on March 1 in Buffalo.

“I wasn’t too tense coming into here, but my first game I didn’t do as well as I wanted to,” Fiorillo said. “I really stepped it up in the second game and in the third, I knew I was still chasing. I just bowled as well as I could and got it done.”