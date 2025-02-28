SportsHigh School

High school boys and girls basketball playoff quarterfinal roundup

Jada Hood of Brentwood gets ready to shoot from long range...

Jada Hood of Brentwood gets ready to shoot from long range during a Suffolk League I girls basketball game against Whitman on Jan. 8 at Brentwood. Credit: James Escher

Jada Hood had 10 points, seven assists and six rebounds for top-seeded Brentwood girls basketball in its 48-32 win over No. 8 Ward Melville on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Suffolk Class AAA playoffs. Angelina Almonacy scored a team-high 12 points and Angela Williams added 11 points with three steals and two blocks. Julia Dank had 15 points for Ward Melville, which finished 12-10. Brentwood (19-2) will face No. 5 Huntington on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Comsewogue.

Wednesday’s game

Centereach 45, Hauppauge 43: Delaney Walters had 19 points and Hayley Torres had 10 to lead No. 6 Centereach over No. 3 Hauppauge in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinals. Alexa Carmody had seven points. Centereach (18-3) will face No. 2 Smithtown West in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Whitman. Gabby Cane led Hauppauge (12-6) with 17 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wednesday’s game

Kellenberg 46, Chaminade 42: Jordan Leach scored all five of his points in the last two minutes to lead No. 5 Kellenberg over No. 4 Chaminade in the NSCHSAA quarterfinals. Matt Connolly had 10 points and four assists and Brenden Gharagozlo had six points and seven rebounds. Kellenberg (15-10) will face No. 1 St. Dominic in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Hofstra. Kyle Dillon had 16 points for Chaminade (14-11).

