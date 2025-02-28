High school boys and girls basketball playoff quarterfinal roundup

Jada Hood had 10 points, seven assists and six rebounds for top-seeded Brentwood girls basketball in its 48-32 win over No. 8 Ward Melville on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Suffolk Class AAA playoffs. Angelina Almonacy scored a team-high 12 points and Angela Williams added 11 points with three steals and two blocks. Julia Dank had 15 points for Ward Melville, which finished 12-10. Brentwood (19-2) will face No. 5 Huntington on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Comsewogue.

Wednesday’s game

Centereach 45, Hauppauge 43: Delaney Walters had 19 points and Hayley Torres had 10 to lead No. 6 Centereach over No. 3 Hauppauge in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinals. Alexa Carmody had seven points. Centereach (18-3) will face No. 2 Smithtown West in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Whitman. Gabby Cane led Hauppauge (12-6) with 17 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wednesday’s game

Kellenberg 46, Chaminade 42: Jordan Leach scored all five of his points in the last two minutes to lead No. 5 Kellenberg over No. 4 Chaminade in the NSCHSAA quarterfinals. Matt Connolly had 10 points and four assists and Brenden Gharagozlo had six points and seven rebounds. Kellenberg (15-10) will face No. 1 St. Dominic in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Hofstra. Kyle Dillon had 16 points for Chaminade (14-11).