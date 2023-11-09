Arthur Beccaris, former Levittown lacrosse standout, dies at age 69

Arthur “Artie” Beccaris loved his family, and he loved lacrosse.

Beccaris, a Levittown lacrosse standout, coach and staple of the Long Island lacrosse community, died of throat cancer on Nov. 4 surrounded by loved ones in his North Babylon home, his family said. He was 69.

“More than anything, he promoted the game, he believed in it, he wanted people to experience it,” his brother, Rocco, said. “And as good a lacrosse player as he was, he was a better man off the field.”

Born in Levittown on March 4, 1954, Beccaris was the eldest son of five children. He played lacrosse at Levittown Memorial High School, where he wore the No. 13, and graduated in 1972.

Alden Dyckman, who played with Beccaris at Levittown Memorial, coached and played club lacrosse with him for many years after high school. He remembers Beccaris' behind-the-back shot, his powder blue cleats and his communication with his teammates as a crease attacker.

“All he had to do was show the attackman his stick, and if that guy could put it on his stick, Artie had that behind-the-back shot,” Dyckman said. “So by the time the feeder put the ball on his stick and the goalie reacted, the ball was already in the cage.”

Beccaris played lacrosse at Fairleigh Dickinson University, where he started all four years, won an ECAC championship and played a key role on the school’s first NCAA tournament team in1976.

“Wherever he went I went,” Rocco said. “I remember when he went off to college, everyone was saying goodbye to him, and I refused to come out of my room because I was mad he was leaving.”

"He would light up a room," Rocco added. "When you were done hanging out with him, you had stomach pains from laughing."

Beccaris was named Fairleigh Dickinson male athlete of the year and team MVP in 1975-76, and earned All-American recognition in 1976.

His 209 career points set a program record and currently ranks seventh all-time at FDU, where he was named to his alma mater’s Hall of Fame in 2006 as a player and as part of the 1974 team.

He earned a degree in recreation and returned to Long Island. He played lacrosse for the Long Island Athletic Club and the Long Island Jesters, club teams that competed in places like Colorado, Hawaii and New Orleans.

Beccaris, who worked as a Nassau corrections officer at the Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow for many years, coached at Levittown Memorial Middle School and the youth lacrosse league in North Babylon.

He coached players like Ryan Slane, who he converted from baseball to lacrosse when Slane was in the fourth grade.

“He had a huge impact on everyone playing the game,” said Slane, who earned All-American honors playing at LIU Post. "He coached our team and anyone else who needed help. When Artie helped me out, he started looking at colleges. He helped guide my college recruiting process. He definitely helped me get to where I was.”

Slane, who played alongside Beccaris’ son, Matthew, in high school and college, said the coaching never stopped. Beccaris called him after every game, eager to share his thoughts on how he and the team played.

Beccaris wanted everyone to experience the game. Alongside Dyckman, Beccaris often assisted the Nassau County PAL Knights, which helps children with autism, Down syndrome and cerebral palsy learn to play lacrosse.

“If I had to sum him up into one word, the word would be inspiring,” said Beccaris’ niece, Theresa Henschel. “Because he was always pushing you or whoever he was coaching. He coached even as he just talked to you. He was always pushing you to be a better version of yourself.”

Beccaris is survived by his wife, Janet, of 25 years, son Matthew and daughter-in-law Emily, son Michael, siblings Rocco of Long Beach, Kathy Sandler of Levittown and Tommy of Florida, a granddaughter, and nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by brother Michael.

The family held a wake at the Charles J. O’Shea funeral home in Wantagh on Wednesday and will hold a funeral service at St. Bernard’s Roman Catholic Church in Levittown on Thursday at 11 a.m..