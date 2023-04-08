Garden City tightens defense to thwart Cold Spring Harbor

Steve Finnell knew there was a chance Saturday’s game against Cold Spring Harbor would play out the way it did.

The Garden City coach said each team played methodical defense in their non-league boys lacrosse matchup.

Finnell’s visiting Trojans did enough to win 4-3, holding the Seahawks to eight shots on goal and a scoreless fourth quarter.

“Both teams took away what the other team does well,” Finnell said. “They were trying to make it difficult for us to get the ball around, then when we had opportunities, maybe our passes were a little off here or there, but that’s good defense.”

Cold Spring Harbor earned possession with 1:40 left in the fourth quarter, but the Trojans (4-1) denied the Seahawks from tying the score.

The Seahawks (4-2) prevented two of Garden City’s top offensive threats, Stevie Finnell and Jack Archer, from scoring. Andrew Ottomanelli scored twice for the Trojans, and James Paisley and Henry Gibbons added goals.

“They were good at neutralizing us. They knew our strong points,” Ottomanelli said. “We had a lot of pick plays implemented so Stevie and Jack could get the ball, and when they would dodge and draw guys, I had to show that I was open.”

The Trojans shut out Cold Spring Harbor’s offensive focal point CJ Reilly. Senior defense Tristan Mullahey defended Reilly for most of the game. Ryan McGloin scored all three of the Seahawks’ goals.

“He’s big, athletic, [uses] two hands and is very hard to guard,” Mullahey said about Reilly. “We came together as a defense to pick up a little bit of the slack and really recover what was a losing game and brought it to a win.”

Denis Fargione stopped five shots for Garden City, including two in the fourth quarter. Garden City’s defense, led by Mullahey and fellow senior Cole Webber, fluttered between a stout man-to-man scheme and a three-three zone look in the fourth quarter.

Garden City hasn’t lost since its season opener to Mount Sinai. The Trojans have won three straight one-goal games and will play Highland Park and The Woodlands in Texas next week.