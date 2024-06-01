MIDDLETOWN — Etched on the back of Farmingdale’s warmup shirts is the word, “Together.” Coach Eric Dunne got the Dalers those shirts after a seven-goal loss to Wantagh in April.

“Everybody on this team matters,” Dunne said. “… I told them, ‘If we are going to fix this thing, we got to fix it together. It can’t be offense or defense; it’s got to be everyone working together for the final goal.”

The Dalers are undefeated since accepting that mantra and are now one step closer to achieving that final goal. They put on a nearly perfect performance against Section IX’s Monroe-Woodbury at Middletown High School, winning 17-1 in the Class A semi-regional round of the boys lacrosse state tournament.

Farmingdale has won 10 in a row.

Twelve different players scored for the Dalers (16-5) in an utterly dominant display that saw starters rest in the second half. Senior Brendan O’Keefe fueled Farmingdale’s strong start by scoring the first goal of the game before assisting three of the next four goals, all in the first six minutes.

“He’s one of the best feeders I’ve ever been around,” Dunne said. “He just makes everyone else on the field more dangerous.”

O’Keefe finished with a game-high eight points, all in the first half, which also included seven assists. Junior Dean Kott scored twice with an assist while sophomore Cuinn Sunde had three goals, two of which came from O’Keefe’s stick, and an assist.

“Sometimes defenders are looking in front of them, and you see guys behind them,” O’Keefe said. “You just got to find those lanes and hope your guys can finish.”

Constant pressure by O’Keefe, senior attacker Caden Lennon and the rest of the Farmingdale attackers consistently forced turnovers before the defense was even tested.

“Sometimes the best defense is a good offense,” Dunne said. “When it came down to it, we did a good job of clamping down on their guys.”

Senior goalie Jimmy Caputo kept a first-half shutout with five saves before junior Matt Hughes took over in the second half, saving five shots while allowing one goal inside the final five minutes of the game.

Farmingdale will return upstate in a trip to SUNY Albany for a state semifinal on Wednesday at 4 p.m. against Section I’s Mamaroneck, meaning there’s at least one more chance for O’Keefe to lead Farmingdale to more Dalers’ dominance.

“[Being a captain] means everything, it’s a great honor,” O’Keefe said. “I’m so proud of my guys, and I’m happy to be with them. It’s the best group to go out with for my senior year.”