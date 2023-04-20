HS lacrosse roundup: Jackson Thompson lifts Miller Place boys over Kings Park

Jackson Thompson scored three goals, including the winner in double overtime, to lead Miller Place over Kings Park, 10-9, in Suffolk League II boys lacrosse Tuesday. Caden Stubba added two goals and two assists and Braeden Murphy and Nick Oliva each scored twice for Miller Place (7-1). John Flynn scored four goals with one assist for Kings Park (5-3).

Smithtown West 13, Sayville 7: Liam Byrne had three goals and three assists and Will Fitzsimmons and Carmelo Pace each had three goals and two assists for Smithtown West (4-2) in Suffolk II. Necco Cottage won 15 of 18 faceoffs and had an assist in the win. Ronan Fitzpatrick had five goals and one assist for Sayville (2-6).

Smithtown East 19, Lindenhurst 8: Ryan Rooney had five goals and one assist and Cameron James had four goals and one assist to lead Smithtown East (5-4) in Suffolk I. Michael Devlin and Giancarlo Pecora each added three goals and one assist and Brendon Marz had two goals and three assists.

Baldwin 12, Plainview-Old Bethpage

JFK 8: Brady Mahler had five goals and two assists to lead Baldwin (5-2) in Nassau A. Logan Kirchner added two goals and three assists, Vaughdrea Johnson scored three goals and Jake Davidson had three assists. Othello Cook made 10 saves. Josef Saueracker had four goals and an assist for Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (4-5).

Great Neck South 13, Lawrence 9: Peter Hlampeas had six goals and three assists to lead Great Neck South (6-2) in non-league. George Toumbekis added five goals and four assists. Robin Varughese made 11 saves.

GIRLS

Syosset 12, South Side 10: Katelyn Lee had four goals and an assist to lead Syosset (7-2) in Nassau I. Leah Kaufer added three goals and an assist and Julie Shaughnessy and Lilly Silveira each scored two goals. Caitlin Haggerty had four goals and two assists for South Side (4-4).

Roslyn 12, Division 5: Casey Rhine had five goals and three assists and Gia Patane had four goals and three assists to lead Roslyn (4-1) in Nassau III. Kapri Leonardi added two goals and Dareen Abukoush made 13 saves. Ava DeVito made eight saves for Division (5-4).

Lynbrook 15, Port Washington 9: Brooke Mazzei had six goals and one assist to lead Lynbrook (5-2) in Nassau II. Sara Curley and Mimi Berkowitz scored three goals each. Sienna Fox had two goals and three assists for Port Washington (1-4).

MacArthur 13, East Meadow 7: Gianna Feniello and Eve Larkin each scored three goals to lead MacArthur (4-4) in Nassau III. Kacey Dnyprowsky and Kayleigh Huggard each added two goals. Isabella Pota scored four goals for East Meadow (1-5).

Bethpage 10, Oceanside 6: Emily Herbert scored three goals to lead Bethpage (3-3). Brianna Wendling added two goals.

Friends Academy 17, Hewlett 2: Paris Panagopoulos had nine goals and two assists for Friends Academy (4-3) in Nassau III. Skylar Cohen had three goals and three assists.

Floyd 5, Ward Melville 3: Jacky Sutherland scored three goals for Floyd (4-3) in Suffolk I. Makayla Inguanta made five saves.

Northport 17, Smithtown East 11: Kate Atkinson scored seven goals to lead Northport (7-0) in Suffolk I. Grace McCarthy added two goals and two assists and Kennedy Radziul scored three goals. Ava Arceri had five goals and an assist for Smithtown East (4-2).

Patchogue-Medford 13, Lindenhurst 4: Olivia Liddell had seven goals and two assists for Patchogue-Medford (2-5). Lilianna Durkin added two goals.

Longwood 14, Half Hollow Hills 7: Olivia Hollingsworth had three goals and four assists for Longwood (5-3) in Suffolk I. Ava Rivera added three goals.

West Babylon 12, Kings Park 8: Lacey Downey scored four goals with three assists and Lindsey Olivar and Samantha Maucere each had three goals and an assist to lead West Babylon (3-5) in Suffolk II Wednesday. Maddie Hoisik made seven saves for West Babylon. Lara Pena had 11 saves for Kings Park (4-5).