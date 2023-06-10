Daniel Kolin, Aidan Haggerty score four goals apiece as Manhasset moves step closer to repeating as state champs

ALBANY — They’re unselfish, resilient and more confident than they’ve been all season.

And now, Manhasset’s boys lacrosse team is a win away from defending its state title.

Manhasset beat Section I champion Rye, 13-6, in the state Class C semifinals at UAlbany on Friday night.

Daniel Kolin and Aidan Haggerty each scored four goals with an assist, and Liam Connor added three goals.

“As an attack group, we really do love each other,” Connor said. “The middies did a great job drawing slides and we did a great job playing off each other.”

Kolin, a sophomore, scored a season-high in goals. He scored three consecutive goals for Manhasset (20-1) from the second through third quarters.

“I was working off ball and the guys were finding me on the crease,” Kolin said. “Our confidence is at a high right now. We got one more left, and that’s the goal.”

“He’s earned every inch of it,” Manhasset coach Keith Cromwell said about Kolin. “He’s put a lot of time into his game and I’m happy that he kind of gets rewarded in a game like today.”

Manhasset raced out to a 5-0 lead before Rye scored three straight goals. Kolin’s three consecutive goals kept Manhasset ahead and leading 10-6 at the end of the third quarter.

Manhasset shut out Rye in the fourth quarter. Haggerty scored twice and Connor completed his hat trick in the final frame.

“At the end of the day, we have a great group of coaches and a great group of guys on the team,” Connor said. “We just stayed resilient. We trust each other, and I think that showed tonight.”

Manhasset has outscored its opponents a combined 16-3 in the fourth quarter over the last three games.

Matt Im made five saves and Matt Cargiulo added a goal and four assists on Friday.

The defending state champions will look to defend the Class C state title against Section III’s Jamesville-DeWitt at 3 p.m. Sunday at Hofstra.

Manhasset has played in nine state finals and holds a 5-4 record in state title games.

“We came out excellent. I know they were very excited to play,” Cromwell said. “And they’re great at finishing the game off. I’m proud they kept their composure.”