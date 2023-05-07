Top 10 goaltenders on Long Island

Goaltenders are the backbone to every successful lacrosse program, and it’s no different this spring season on Long Island. The best of the best give their team a chance to win every game.

Here’s a look at some standout goaltenders with a few games left in the regular season, by saves, save percentage and team record.

Adrian Beltre, Hempstead: 201 saves, 64.2% save percentage, team record 4-7

Brendan Carroll, Smithtown East: 158 saves, 59.8% save percentage, team record 8-5

Kyle Conklin, Wantagh: 169 saves, 62.8% save percentage, team record 9-4

James Demakopoulos, Wheatley, Carle Place: 160 saves, 70.2% save percentage, team record 8-4

Amari Elliot, Lawrence: 237 saves, 64.8% save percentage, team record 5-9

Ben Greco, Bellmore JFK: 173 saves, 67.1% save percentage, team record 6-6

Jake Kelly, Bethpage: 158 saves, 66% save percentage, team record 6-6

Sal Santoro, Half Hollow Hills: 131 saves, 58% save percentage, team record 9-3

Adam Wachholder, Comsewogue: 164 saves, 64.5% save percentage, team record 8-4

Brayden Wilcken, Mount Sinai: 109 saves, 71% save percentage, team record 12-0

Stats through May 5