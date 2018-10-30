Amityville tops Hills West to advance to Suffolk A final

The Amityville boys soccer team notched another victory Saturday, putting them one step closer to a shot at redemption.

The Warriors defeated Hills West, 2-0, in the Suffolk A semifinals to advance to their fourth consecutive county championship. They dominated possession throughout both halves, showcasing superior finesse, speed, strength and skill.

Kymani Hines opened the scoring in the 18th minute when he received a through ball from Rolman Guardado and was taken down in the box by goalkeeper Benjamin Nacht. Hines nailed the penalty kick for his 19th goal of the season.

It was just how they drew it up.

“We’ve been focused on movements off the ball in practice these past weeks,” said Hines. “Rolman got the step and I was in the right place at the right time.”

The Amityville defense smothered almost all opportunities for Hills West to score the matching goal. In the 28th minute of the second half, the Colts seemed to create a chance after a few successful passes through the defense put them in an advantageous position. But Amityville defender Angel Zavala soared in front of a cross and headed the ball 20 yards towards midfield, thwarting the rare opportunity.

“The kids really showed grit today,” said coach Mike Abbondondolo. “They were fast, intense and made the plays in the big moments.”

Amityville sealed the victory in the 11th minute when Deiby Ortega chipped in a goal off a rebound.

Amityville improves to 18-0-1, and now sets its sights on the county championship. After a devastating loss to Hauppauge last season, the Warriors have chalked it up as a learning experience. And If this season were a test, the Warriors have certainly passed it.

But they aren’t just looking to pass.

“We still have that bad taste in our mouth from last season,” said Hines. “Being undefeated means a lot, because it shows that all the work we have put in these past couple of years is finally showing.”

For the players, it starts with Abbondondolo.

“He just gives everything to us,” said Ortega. “He puts so much time into this program that all we can do to pay him back is just to play well every single game.”

And for Abbondondolo, it’s the players.

“We play soccer, what I deem, the right way. Just keeping the ball, knocking it, maintaining possession,” said Abbondondolo. “But at the same time, I am only able to do that because of the players we have.”

Whatever it is, it’s working.