Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK and Port Washington play to a draw in boys soccer

Point of view is everything at the end of a grueling battle of wills like the Nassau Class AAA boys soccer match on Wednesday between Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK and host Port Washington.

Port came away from it seeing all sorts of potential or, as Felix Rubinstein put it, “we could have Long Island championship potential by the end of the season.”

For the defending Nassau Class AA champion Hawks, who knocked the Vikings out in a county semifinal a year ago, this felt like a plateau for a squad that had been on an ascent with four wins in its five previous games.

When there is no winner — this a draw at 0 — perspective is all a team can take away.

“We are a very fit team and we got outworked,” Plainview midfielder Ryan Misiti said. “We looked slow. We didn’t look ready . . . We hardly challenged their goalie.”

Credit where credit is due, however. Port Washington’s backline quartet of Roberto Lopez Toloza, Owen Neville, Nico Lopez and Matt Kokkalakis were outstanding as they worked together to squelch most of the Hawks’ forays to the goal before they could result in a shot.

“The back line had a phenomenal game,” said Vikings coach Stephan Brossard, who played at Port and then at Marist before returning to his alma mater. “There isn’t a lot of experience there, but they are talented and tough.”

Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (4-2-1, 3-2-1) was the aggressor for the better part of the first half, but its best chance came in the 24th minute and went wide, a shot by Ben Tavel off a nicely placed feed by Connor Faello. The Hawks’ acumen in the possession game was nevertheless obvious in the way they relentlessly made the extra pass — especially midfielder Christopher Simonian and Misiti — and the way they moved the ball from sideline to sideline.

Port Washington (3-1-2, 3-1-2) had the best scoring opportunity of either team with 7:45 left in the match when Rubinstein had a free kick from 22 yards, but drilled it over the goal.

“I had a lane, but got under it too much,” he said.

“He wanted the goal so badly, he just overcompensated and was a little too strong,” Brossard said.

Hawks keeper Tommy Petrsoric finished with four saves including a beauty on a shot in front by Nico Lopez. Owen Jarrell made three saves for the Vikings.

“We know we played well,” Lopez Toloza said. “(Plainview) will beat a lot of great teams by the end of the season. This was a good draw and showed us what we can be.”

“We had been getting better with every game and right now this feels like a bit of a setback,” Hawks coach Christine Ho said. “We’re going to be happy we got a point today but the goal is still to be at our peak late in the season.”