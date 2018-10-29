Carle Place defeats Cold Spring Harbor for Nassau B title

A frenzy ensued in front of the net ensuring that if any watcher blinked the moment would be lost forever.

After the commotion ceased, Anthony Bileddo emerged to score the game-winning goal to secure the win for No. 1 Carle Place over No. 3 Cold Spring Harbor in the Nassau Class B Boys Soccer Championship, Sunday at Farmingdale State College.

“It was exciting. I was in the right place at the right time,” Bileddo said.

That is an understatement.

The madness started when Chris Deveau attempted a shot from the goalie’s right-hand side. Kyle Jaspers, from Cold Spring Harbor, seemingly teleported to aid goalie Jon Cosmai, deflecting the shot to the top of the box.

Immediately after the deflection, Bileddo appeared, firing a shot to the goalie’s left with 26:40 on the clock in the first half.

“I knew the other players shifted to the other side,” Bileddo said. “I anticipated the ball would go to the top of the box after the deflection, so I just took my shot.”

After the goal, both teams stepped it up on defense but Carle Place had the edge, winning the ball after long punts and putting themselves in front of the ball.

Cosmai finished with 13 saves. Kevin Fernandes finished with five saves for the Frogs, including a diving save with 10 minutes left in the first and leaping save with 21 minutes remaining in the second.

“I think I stepped it up this year,” Fernandes said softly. “I tried to speak loudly in the back to provide better communication to the team and it helped us win.”

Fernandes, according to Newsday statistics, made 35 saves this season and recorded his second shutout against Cold Spring Harbor this year.

Since 2010, Carle Place has won 5 out of the last 8 Nassau Class B titles.

On October 30th, the Frogs face a familiar foe when they go up against Center Moriches in the Long Island Class B Championship at Berner Middle School in Massapequa.

Both teams met in 2016, where Carle Place was victorious via penalty kicks.

The Frogs are looking for the same outcome, minus the penalty shots.

“We’re going to work hard and play every day until the time comes,” Marc Chiappone said. “Center Moriches is a really good team. I played them two years ago in that game and I hope to win again ... but in regular time.”